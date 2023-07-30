Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRYS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,365,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,700,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $2,702,081.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,816,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,093 shares of company stock worth $20,222,098. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

