Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

