Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.53 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KW. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

