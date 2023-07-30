Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $214.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

