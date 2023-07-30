Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 607.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 656,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $27.03 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

