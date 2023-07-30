Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

