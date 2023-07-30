Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 582.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the period. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN opened at $26.28 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

