Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 369.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,488 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Greif by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Greif by 90.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Greif by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEF. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

