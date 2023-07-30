Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,627 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

