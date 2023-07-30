Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1,897.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,672,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2,971.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 241,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 161,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $62.86 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.