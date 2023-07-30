Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.60 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Raymond James by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

