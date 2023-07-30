Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.16 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $162.26 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.16 and a 52-week high of $167.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Argus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

