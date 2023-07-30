Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.44 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,041 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,263,000 after buying an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,558,790 shares of company stock valued at $102,359,452. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

