Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 157.90%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

