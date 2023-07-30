Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 1,384.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $15,107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 412,657 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of DX opened at $13.29 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,228.25%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

