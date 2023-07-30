Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,413 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

