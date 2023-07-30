Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.42 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

