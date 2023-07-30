Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Teradyne stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

