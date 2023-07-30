Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $226.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,031 shares of company stock worth $22,612,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.13.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.