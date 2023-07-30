Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Ameren stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.