Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Price Performance

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $183.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

