Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 148,105 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,252,932 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 148,105 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 163,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

FBP opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

