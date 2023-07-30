Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 151,514 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 988,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,420,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after buying an additional 747,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,068,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.36 million, a P/E ratio of -70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

