Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 157,234 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 311.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,234 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,477,000 after purchasing an additional 280,119 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

