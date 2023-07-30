Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 774,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,415 shares of company stock worth $61,815,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

