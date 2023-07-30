Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 269.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter.

Universal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

