Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 473.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $64,415,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $17,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

NYSE:VMI opened at $262.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.92 and a 1-year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

