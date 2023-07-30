Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,598 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 346,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 311,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 266,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,692,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 265,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.