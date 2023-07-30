Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at $21,104,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 17,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $266,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,341,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,868 shares of company stock worth $3,204,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $15.07 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

