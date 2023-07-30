Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 104,076 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

