Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,499 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.