Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,839 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,839 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 203,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SJW Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 153,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SJW stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.