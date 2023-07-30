Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,622 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

