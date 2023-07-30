Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,697 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in FB Financial by 32.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 276,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FB Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,796,091 shares in the company, valued at $312,546,834.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,796,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,546,834.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,719.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 60,665 shares of company stock worth $1,829,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

