Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,106 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,331 shares of company stock worth $4,901,907. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

