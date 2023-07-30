Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $14.36 Million Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 342,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

