Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $14.70 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 161,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

RETA opened at $167.19 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

