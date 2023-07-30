Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,977 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LHX opened at $192.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.