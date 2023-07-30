VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance
QQQN stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Profile
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
