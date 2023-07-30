Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,300,000 after purchasing an additional 639,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,769,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,966,000 after buying an additional 461,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 255,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.