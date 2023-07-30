Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Virgin Galactic Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.56.
SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
