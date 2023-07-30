Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,496 Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKDCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DKDCA stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $83.27 million, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

