Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 95,055 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 95,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

