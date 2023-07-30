Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Infinera by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,066,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

