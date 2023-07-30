Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.
VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VOD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.04.
Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.