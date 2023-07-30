Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.