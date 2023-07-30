VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VNRX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in VolitionRx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 498,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VolitionRx by 668.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

