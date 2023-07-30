VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VNRX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.