vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -1.21. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
