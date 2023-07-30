vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -1.21. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.