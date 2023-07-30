Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 77.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WD. TheStreet lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WD opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Articles

