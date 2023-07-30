Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Want Want China Stock Performance
WWNTY stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Want Want China has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.
Want Want China Company Profile
