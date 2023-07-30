Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.
Weatherford International Stock Performance
WFRD stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.84. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.
Insider Transactions at Weatherford International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weatherford International
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.