Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

WFRD stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.84. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

