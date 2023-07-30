Wedbush Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $85.00

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $104.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $59.50 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.