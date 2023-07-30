Wedbush Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $85.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $104.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $59.50 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

